|
|
Carole Graham Cripe 1934 - 2019
Duluth, GA—Carole Graham Cripe, 85, of Duluth, GA, formerly of Springfield, died at 1:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Carole was born July 14, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of Wilber and Nina Lewis Graham. She married Joseph E. Cripe on July 11, 1953 in Springfield.
Carole graduated from Springfield High School in 1952. She worked for Dr. Henry Konzelmann for 17 years and retired from Rusch Medical in Duluth, GA after 19 years in customer service. She coached in the Gwinnett County Swim League, with the Thunderbolts, for 36 years earning many awards and championships. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Georgia and a former member of Church of the Little Flower.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Cripe; and daughter, Catherine Cripe.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Cripe; four sons, Steven Cripe of Springfield, Bill (Janet) Cripe of Springfield, David Cripe of Lawrenceville, GA, and Timothy (Michelle) Cripe of Cumming, GA; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth Street, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, with Rev. Allen M. Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019