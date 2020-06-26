Carole L. Peterson 1934 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Carole L. Peterson, 86, of Springfield, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
She was born on January 10, 1934, in Washington, DC, the daughter of John D. and Katherine (Beuchert) McCarthy. She married Phillip Brooke Peterson, Sr. on June 11,1960 at Blessed Sacrament; he preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frederick J. McCarthy; and sister, Frances E. Hartley.
Carole earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in Art Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. While at the university she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority where she was vice president of her chapter. Carole began her career as a teacher in Lincoln, Illinois and continued as a homemaker after marrying including workingwith friends who owned Three Bears Nursery School. Carole worked for SCADA
(Springfield Central Area Development Association) a precursor to Downtown Springfield Incorporated. Ultimately pursuing her art interests, she became the Registrar of Art at the Illinois State Museum where she retired in 2015.
She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Springfield Art Association (SAA), and Island Bay Yacht Club. Carole had been very active over many years with various organizations and events like the Springfield Junior League, Illinois State Museum Society, Old Capitol Art Fair, American Freedom Train, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. During her years of volunteering she created puppets and was a puppeteer with the Springfield Junior League, was the chair of the inaugural First Night Springfield, chaired the Old
Capitol Art Fair, helped with exhibits and chaired a Beaux Arts Ball for the SAA. She enjoyed sailing with her husband, tennis, and art.
Carole is survived by her daughter, Nancy Peterson (husband, Charles Joseph Pell) of Springfield; son, Brooke Peterson (wife, Amy) of Springfield; six grandchildren, Porter Brooke Peterson (wife, Amanda) of Traverse City, Michigan as well as Bay Evan Peterson, Marina Elizabeth Peterson, Blair Larson Perkins, Maxon Elizabeth Perkins, and Timon Daly Pell, all of Springfield; sister-in-law, Jean McCarthy of LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, Illinois State Museum Society or the Springfield Art Association.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
A private family funeral mass will be held.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
