Carole Louise Montalbano 1937 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Carole Louise Montalbano, 83, resident of Villa East in Sherman, IL died at 8:17 am, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 8, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Lester and Louise (Brennan) Lawson. She married Sam Montalbano August 4, 1956.
She is survived by her husband, Sam of Sherman; one daughter, Karen (Hoyt) Hampton of Springfield; three sons, Terry (Kathy) Montalbano of Springfield, Mark (Donna) Montalbano of Chatham and John (Becky) Montalbano of Springfield; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Wes) Flores of Bremerton, WA; and one brother, William (Faye) Lawson of Springfield.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Diana Lawson and Shirley Flicker.
Carole was a member of Church of the Little Flower. She was a homemaker.
Private services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
A celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020