|
|
Caroline S. Tillman 1927 - 2020
Springfield , IL—On April 7, 2020, Caroline Tillman joined her sweetheart, Dean, for an everlasting adventure together in the next realm.
Our mother and grandmother entered the world on June 13, 1927, in Paris, Illinois. Her loving parents, Harold Sunkel and Mildred Baker Sunkel, and her big brother, Philip Sunkel, preceded her in death. On May 6, 1950, she married the love of her life and fellow Parisian and WWII veteran, Dean, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three children, Steven (Natalae) Tillman, Craig (Patty) Tillman, and Sue Tillman (Terry) Scoggins. In addition, she is survived by her 8 grandchildren, Matt (Madison) and Amanda Tillman, Zach, Abby, and Nick (Joy) Tillman, and Nate (Laura), Daniel (Kristen), and Katie Bottom. Caroline lived long enough to be a great-grandmother to 8: Scarlett Tillman, Dean Tillman, Mckenzie Storey, and Leyton, Bryson, and Bella Bottom.
Caroline grew up in Paris, Illinois, graduating from PHS in 1945 and from the University of Indiana in 1949. In 1950, she and Dean set forth upon a journey of love, family, friends, and fun in Springfield, Illinois. In 1962, she became a 9th grade English teacher at Edison Junior High, and in 1968, she became the librarian at Edison. She then moved on to Springfield High School in 1975 where she became a librarian and a cheerleading sponsor, retiring in 1994.
Caroline enjoyed life to the fullest - whether it was raising a family and enjoying their grandchildren, traveling with Dean, socializing during the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer at Scheffler's pool, playing competitive bridge, or just having fun with their many friends from childhood, teaching, and Val-E-Vue.
We would like to send a special thank you to the wonderful and compassionate staff at Mill Creek who took care of our mother for 7 1/2 years, and where her great- grandchildren came to know and love their Grandma Tillman.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020