Caroline Sue Mathiot 1969 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Caroline Sue Mathiot, 50, of Springfield, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Caroline was born April 21, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Donald L. and Beverly Skowronski. She married Brian Mathiot on August 20, 1994, in Springfield.
Caroline was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona. Caroline was a mortgage loan officer with the Bank of Springfield before becoming one of the greatest domestic engineers her kids, Josh and Emma and her husband, Brian could ever ask for. She was a loyal University of Arizona basketball fan. If anyone ever needed a helping hand, she was always there to extend one. Her smile and bright personality would make everyone feel warm, secure, and grateful to have such a kind soul in their life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Skowronski.
Caroline is survived by her husband of 25 years, Brian Mathiot of Springfield; her children, Josh and Emma, both of Springfield; mother, Beverly Skowronski of Oro Valley, AZ; siblings, Don (wife, Donna) Skowronski of Springfield, Jill Skowronski of Topeka, KS, Mari (husband, Matt) Stadler of Topeka, KS, and LeaAnne (husband, Mark) Liberty of Oro Valley, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, who all adored their Sweet Caroline.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant.
A private family burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Granville, IL.
Family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Christ the King, 1930 Barberry, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020