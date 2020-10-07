1/
Carolyn Ann Rathke
Carolyn Ann Rathke 1935 - 2020
Carlinville, IL—Carolyn Ann Rathke, 85, of Carlinville, passed away Monday morning, October 5, 2020 in Carlinville, IL.
Carolyn was born on February 16, 1935. On June 5, 1955 she married Ronald G. Rathke.
Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Denise (Dr. Steven) Boente of Carlinville, IL, Cheryl (Shawn) Davis of Carlinville, IL, and Lynne (Robert) Evans of Carlinville, IL; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, as well as, several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Carolyn.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
