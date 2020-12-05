1/1
Carolyn Charlene McCloughan
1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carolyn Charlene McCloughan, 76, of Springfield, died at Manor Court, Peru, IL on December 1, 2020.
Private family burial services will be held in Wisconsin. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, IL is assisting the family.
Carolyn was born on September 17, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Gerald H. and Jeannett A. (Lund) Thiel.
Carolyn was of the Lutheran faith. She was self-employed at the family's craft business, the Kountry Korner, in Springfield.
Survivors include her two children, Gary (Amy) Kiphart and Rodney Kiphart ; four stepchildren, Angela (Roger) Moore, Deanne (Jerry) Teague, Kay West, and Gregory McCloughan; seven grandchildren, Evan Kiphart, Jennifer Moore, Bridgette Souther, Barbara Wilson, Daniela Moore, and Chrystal and Zackary Howell; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Sanders and Judy Larke of, and her brother, James Thiel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Scott.
Memorial donations in Carolyn's memory may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
A guestbook may be viewed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. We will love you and miss you always.
Deanne Teague
Family
