Carolyn Charlene McCloughan 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carolyn Charlene McCloughan, 76, of Springfield, died at Manor Court, Peru, IL on December 1, 2020.
Private family burial services will be held in Wisconsin. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, IL is assisting the family.
Carolyn was born on September 17, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Gerald H. and Jeannett A. (Lund) Thiel.
Carolyn was of the Lutheran faith. She was self-employed at the family's craft business, the Kountry Korner, in Springfield.
Survivors include her two children, Gary (Amy) Kiphart and Rodney Kiphart ; four stepchildren, Angela (Roger) Moore, Deanne (Jerry) Teague, Kay West, and Gregory McCloughan; seven grandchildren, Evan Kiphart, Jennifer Moore, Bridgette Souther, Barbara Wilson, Daniela Moore, and Chrystal and Zackary Howell; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Sanders and Judy Larke of, and her brother, James Thiel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Scott.
Memorial donations in Carolyn's memory may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
