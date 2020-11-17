Carolyn Jean Turner 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carolyn Jean Turner of Springfield, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:10 AM at the Villa East in Sherman, Illinois.
She was born on June 18, 1931, to Ura Conyers and Edith (Owens) Dyer, at Pekin, Illinois. She married Billy Turner on December 2, 1951, at the Williamsville Christian Church. They were married nearly 70 years.
To this union were born seven children, Cheryl A. (Jerry) Eagles, Gerald W. (Susan) Turner, Cynthia J. (Don) Cornell, David M. (Jennifer) Turner, Pamela J. Turner, twins, Brian M. (Ann) Turner & Brent M. Turner. There are twelve grandsons; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon (Henry) Powell survives as do several nieces and nephews.
Two daughters, Cheryl Turner Eagles, Cynthia Turner Cornell; her parents; and three sisters, Shirley Ann (Harold) Ferguson, Julia Marie Dyer, and Maxine Lee Dyer, all preceded her in death.
She was a member of the Williamsville Christian Church for over 70 years. She served as a Teacher, Superintendent, Youth Leader, and Vacation Bible School Teacher for many years. She was a volunteer at the Christian Village at Lincoln. She was active in various Scout programs.
While attending WTHS, she worked in Springfield. After school she became a Bell Telephone Operator in Kansas and later worked for IC & General Telephone Companies. During the Korean War, she worked in San Diego when her husband was stationed there. Carolyn was employed by Capital City Paper Company for several years.
She was a member and Past Matron of Flower City Chapter #152 OES and Daughters of the Nile.
Carolyn and Bill enjoyed many years of travel and spending time with their family. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker.
Visitation for Carolyn will be held at the Williamsville Christian Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:30 until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held immediately following at the church with Rev. David Beals officiating. COVID guidelines will be followed where face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Memorials can be made to the Williamsville Christian Church.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
