Carolyn Lavonne Pearson 1964 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carolyn Lavonne Pearson, 54, departed this life on August 5, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1964 in Oakland, CA, the daughter of Christina Davis and Jimmie Bates.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Union Baptist Church Small Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Minister Janora Crayton Officiating.
Visitation will be at 9:30am. Service will be at 10:00am.
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019