Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Carolyn Pearson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Union Baptist Church Small Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Baptist Church Small Church
1405 East Monroe Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Lavonne Pearson


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Lavonne Pearson Obituary
Carolyn Lavonne Pearson 1964 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carolyn Lavonne Pearson, 54, departed this life on August 5, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1964 in Oakland, CA, the daughter of Christina Davis and Jimmie Bates.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Union Baptist Church Small Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Minister Janora Crayton Officiating.
Visitation will be at 9:30am. Service will be at 10:00am.
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now