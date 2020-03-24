Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Carolyn Mae Ford


1943 - 2020
Carolyn Mae Ford Obituary
Carolyn Mae Ford 1943 - 2020
Mechanicsburg, IL—Carolyn Mae Ford, 77, of Mechanicsburg, died at her home on, Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born January 3, 1943 in Springfield to Lyle and Iva Irene Kincaid. She married James R. Ford, Sr. on March 12, 1960.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, James; son, James (Robin) Russell Ford, Jr. of Spaulding; daughter, Robin (Jeff) Miller-Ellison of Athens; three grandchildren: Amber Nicole, Justin Thomas Ford, USMC, and Cheyenne Autumn Miller; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Flanagan, Devyn (Brea) Flanagan, and Sean (Melissa) Flanagan US Army, three step-great grandchildren: Kayleigh, Declan and Frankie Kay Flanagan, one sister, Judy Yonda; one brother, Gary Kincaid and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers: Fred, Donald, Raymond, Richard and Billy Kincaid.
Carolyn worked as a Data Processor at the State of Illinois Department of Public Health. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, car shows, holidays with her family, camping and family vacations to Colorado.
Private services will be held at this time with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Memorials can be made to the or the USO.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
