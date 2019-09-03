Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kaburick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Kaburick


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Kaburick Obituary
Carolyn Sue Kaburick 1950 - 2019
Glen Carbon, IL—Carolyn Sue Kaburick, 69 of Glen Carbon, formerly of Carlinville, IL, passed away Saturday morning, August 31, 2019, at her residence.
Carolyn was born March 6, 1950 in Carlinville, a daughter of Howard and Lena Ersery Adcock.
Carolyn graduated from Carlinville High School.
She married John W. Kaburick Jr. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in 1973. John passed away on April 22, 2014.
Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed golf, watching football, her grandchildren and wintering in Florida.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Edwin "Bud", Raymond, Larry, Jerry, Gary Adcock, sisters; Lola Braley, Mary Maberry, Faye LaMarr, Linda DesLauriers, Betty Adcock, Bert Acuff, and Gladys Adcock.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Friday,September 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.
Carolyn is survived by sons, Rodney (Tracy) Cameron of Highland, IL, Clayton (Amanda) Cameron of Troy, IL, Joshua (Kim) Kaburick of Glen Carbon, IL, 8 grandchildren, and a great grandson.
Memorials may be made to .
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now