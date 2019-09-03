|
|
Carolyn Sue Kaburick 1950 - 2019
Glen Carbon, IL—Carolyn Sue Kaburick, 69 of Glen Carbon, formerly of Carlinville, IL, passed away Saturday morning, August 31, 2019, at her residence.
Carolyn was born March 6, 1950 in Carlinville, a daughter of Howard and Lena Ersery Adcock.
Carolyn graduated from Carlinville High School.
She married John W. Kaburick Jr. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in 1973. John passed away on April 22, 2014.
Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed golf, watching football, her grandchildren and wintering in Florida.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Edwin "Bud", Raymond, Larry, Jerry, Gary Adcock, sisters; Lola Braley, Mary Maberry, Faye LaMarr, Linda DesLauriers, Betty Adcock, Bert Acuff, and Gladys Adcock.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Friday,September 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.
Carolyn is survived by sons, Rodney (Tracy) Cameron of Highland, IL, Clayton (Amanda) Cameron of Troy, IL, Joshua (Kim) Kaburick of Glen Carbon, IL, 8 grandchildren, and a great grandson.
