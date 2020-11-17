Carolyn Sue Kinner 1946 - 2020
Pleasant Plains, IL—Carolyn Sue Kinner celebrated her homecoming on November 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mom, sister, niece, aunt and grandmother. She entered Heaven's gate at the age of 74. Carolyn was known for infectious laughter and contagious smile. Nicknames were "Social Butterfly" & "Tommie Girl."
Carolyn was born on August 20, 1946 in Jacksonville, IL to Edward and Verdie May (Calhoun) Fulton. She married William "Bill" D. Kinner on March 18, 1967 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL. They had two daughters: Kristine Clemens and Dawn (John) Weatherford; four grandkids: Samantha Clemens, Nicholas Clemens, Kayla Weatherford and Paige Weatherford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Roberta Wallner Ruble and Joyce Brown, brother Bernard Fulton, brothers-in-law: Harry Wallner and Donald Gleason. She is survived by: husband Bill, daughters: Kristine of Jacksonville and Dawn of Springfield, sister-in-law Evelyn Fulton of Chatham, brother Robert (Evelyn) Fulton of New Berlin, sisters: Beverly (Robert) Spicer of Springfield, Donna Gleason of Petersburg and brothers-in-law: Kenneth Brown of Pleasant Plains and Robert Ruble of Springfield as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carolyn graduated from Pleasant Plains High School. After graduation she was employed within the Trust Department of then Springfield Marine Bank. After leaving employment to raise her family, she was employed by the Illinois Secretary of State in the Payroll Department. She retired to spend time with her grandkids. She was a life long member and elder of Farmingdale Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies were watching her grandkids sporting events, socializing during these events and vacationing in Florida.
The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of funeral service at 12:00pm on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road and burial will follow at Farmington Cemetery. CDC Guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic. Donations may be made to: Pleasant Plains Food Pantry, P.O. Box 385, Pleasant Plains, IL. 62677 or to Richland Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Pleasant Plains, IL. 62677 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
