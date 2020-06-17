Carolyn Wilson
Carolyn Wilson 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Carolyn K. Wilson, 71, of Taylorville, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Carolyn was born on October 21, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of Origen and Beulah (Bauman) Jett.
She graduated from Rochester High School in 1966. She went on to marry Walt Wilson in 1969 and they later divorced. Carolyn was a receptionist in the lab and x-ray department for Springfield Clinic where she made many friends due to her kind and caring nature. She loved animals, especially cats and horses, and as a teenager on her family farm she raised her horse, Flossy, from a colt which she rode on many trail rides with her father. She was very proud of her family. Her son is a teacher at Tri-City high school and her daughter is a cosmetologist. Her grandson Ian is starting college in the fall and has received a baseball scholarship while her granddaughter Falon is in Nursing training at Mennonite College of Nursing and will graduate next year. Carolyn also enjoyed spending time with her longtime Companion, Winn Ross, and going on trips and to classic car shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Mary Lanterman Jett.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Tony; and her daughter Mary Wilson, both of Rochester; longtime companion Winn Ross; two grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Retzloff, several nieces and one nephew.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, in Rochester. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Springfield.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Animal Protective League

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
