Carrol G. Dufner 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Carrol G. Dufner, 87, of Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born March 14, 1932 in Clinton to Raymond H. and Zella (Hitchcock) Dufner. He married Carol L. Keefner on June 7, 1952, and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2012.
He is survived by his three daughters: Nancy Begue' of Springfield, Deborah (Max) Dillahunty of Springfield, and Stephanie (Kirk) McHenry of Athens, three granddaughters, two grandsons, four great grandchildren; one sister Jacqueline Ramsey of Berry, IL and brother, L. Dale Dufner of Buckeye, AZ.
Carrol was a resident of Springfield most of his life. He was in the US Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was a manager at Sangamo Electric for 20 years and Dickey-John for 22 years. He loved to read action books and bowl, was a Cubs and Bears Fan, a volunteer at Sangamon Valley Collection at Lincoln Library for 20 years.
Carrol was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, and one brother.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A second visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10 am Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Third Presbyterian Church.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Third Presbyterian Church, Springfield with Reverend Dr. Joe Eby officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Third Presbyterian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019