Carroll Frank Cline 1928 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Carroll F Cline, age 91, died peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home with his loving wife Imie, and his devoted daughters, Phyllis and Patti by his side. On his bed table were two ears of corn and a bean stalk. He was comforted in knowing that he was going to have a good harvest.
Carroll was born November 11, 1928, the son of Frank and Mattie (Case) Cline in Cass County, Illinois. He married Imogene Schafer on October 1, 1946 and they enjoyed 73 years of marriage. He was a member of the St. Paul's Evangelical Free Church, where he was on the board and many committees. Carroll freely offered his service to the church for over 70 years. A man that was dedicated to farming and rural life, Carroll served as head of the board for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation County Committee. He served as a 4-H leader for Rock Creek, a 4-H leader in county wide development, and was a 4-H council member. He was an officer on the Menard County Farm Bureau Board. He was a member of the Regional Board of School Trustees for Menard, Logan and Mason Counties. Carroll served 8 years on the Menard Electric Cooperative Board, and served many years on the Rich-Plains Farmers Co-op Board. Carroll was on the Advisory Board of Sunny Acres and Country Side Estates where he and Imogene volunteered for many years. In addition to farming, Carroll was a Dekalb Seed Corn dealer for 37 years. Carroll's interests were many, but one was a constant, he was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals Fan.
Carroll is survived by his wife, Imogene, two daughters, Phyllis (husband Richard) Cheaney of Springfield, Illinois, and Patricia Conway of Flanagan, Illinois; two step grandchildren, Christopher Conway and Catherine Donegan; and three step great grandsons.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marjorie McGinnis; and two brothers, Eugene Cline and Kenneth Cline.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Oakland Cemetery in Petersburg, Illinois, with Pastor Mike Smoron and Jan Costello officiating. CDC protocol shall be followed. The family will be hosting a memorial gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Free Church, 209 W. Douglas, Petersburg, Illinois, 62675, or the Menard County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 26, Petersburg, Illinois, 62675.
A heartfelt thanks to everyone sharing in his life and the care offered from the Memorial Home Hospice staff and his caregivers.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is assisting Carroll's family with final arrangements. Please visit his online obituary at hurleyfh.com
to leave condolences and share memories.