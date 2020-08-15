Carroll Woolfolk 1941 - 2020
Scottville, IL—Carroll Woolfolk, age 79, of Scottville, Il. died Monday evening (August 10, 2020) at Sunrise Skilled Nursing in Virden, Il.
He was born January 6, 1941 in Jacksonville, Il. son of the late Clyde and Jessie Harding Woolfolk.
Surviving is a son, Brian Scott Woolfolk (Tracy) of Grinnell, IA; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Woolfolk of Jacksonville, IL.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Richard Woolfolk and two sisters, Velma Ambrose and Elden Patterson.
Carroll at one time owned and operated Petals and Kettles flower shop in Palmyra, Il. he also worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for many years until his retirement. He was a past board member of Panther Creek Cemetery in Scottville, Il. and was a past member of the Masonic Lodge. He was also a past board member of the Scottville Museum. Carroll was very active at the Scottville Christian Church.
Services will be held at a later date with interment in Panther Creek Cemetery near Scottville. Memorials may be made to Scottville Christian Church c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com
.