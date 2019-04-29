Home

New Port Richey, FL—Caryl Ritchey, 77, of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, April 23.
She was born May 25, 1941, in Springfield, to C W (Eddie) Eddington and Roberta Eddington. She was married to Bill Ritchey on October 12, 1975; he preceded her in death on March 25, 2019.
Caryl is survived by a sister, Judith Prosser, of St. Louis, MO; brother, Gary Eddington (Linda), of Sherman, IL, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Deborah Carey Harrison, and son, Rex Carey.
Cremation rites were accorded. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
