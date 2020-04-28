|
Catherine A. "Cathy" Furkin 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Catherine A. "Cathy" Furkin, 68, of Springfield, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born November 17, 1951, in Quincy, IL to Floyd E. and Mary L. (Fisher) Thompson and they preceded her in death.
She is survived by four children: Missy (Doug) Coffey and Kim (Brad) Gunter, both of Springfield, Jeff Furkin of Chatham and Greg (Jen) Furkin of Springfield; ten grandchildren, Sean, Jacob, Dylan, Parker, Tyler, Mitchell, Madelynn, Sophia, Eden, and Mabrie; four siblings, Diane (Ken) McLaughlin, Sandy Kovski, Dave (Judy) Thompson and Dan (Lynette) Thompson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Catherine graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1969. She retired in 2019 from the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois after 25 years of service. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish.
A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Catherine at 11:30 am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church and can be viewed via the live-stream link on the church website homepage- https://bsps.org/.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Hospital NICU.
