Catherine Ackerson 1924 - 2020

Catherine Ackerson 1924 - 2020Springfield, IL—Catherine Deborah Ackerson, 95, of Springfield, Illinois was born on September 29, 1924 to the late Warren Dale and Blanche (Stults) Spain in Mason City, Illinoisand passed into the arms of God on July 11, 2020 in Clinton, Arkansas. She was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Florence Jane Dodd, Helen Cormaney, Edith Van Hoosier, two brothers; Gene Spain, Norman Spain and one great grandson, Cody Breitenfeldt.Left to cherish her memory are one son, Tom Ackerson (Debbie) of Clinton, four grandchildren; Jessica Breitenfeldt (Rick), Ryan Robb (Lacey), Ashley Halsted, Josh Halsted (Jennifer), eight great grandchildren; Cameron Ackerson, Colton Breitenfeldt, Kaitlin Breitenfeldt, Tori Robb, Hagan Robb, Mace Halsted, Noelle Halsted, Huck Halsted, other relatives and many friends.A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date in Springfield, Illinois.