1/1
Catherine Ackerson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ackerson 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Catherine Deborah Ackerson, 95, of Springfield, Illinois was born on September 29, 1924 to the late Warren Dale and Blanche (Stults) Spain in Mason City, Illinoisand passed into the arms of God on July 11, 2020 in Clinton, Arkansas. She was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Third Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Florence Jane Dodd, Helen Cormaney, Edith Van Hoosier, two brothers; Gene Spain, Norman Spain and one great grandson, Cody Breitenfeldt.Left to cherish her memory are one son, Tom Ackerson (Debbie) of Clinton, four grandchildren; Jessica Breitenfeldt (Rick), Ryan Robb (Lacey), Ashley Halsted, Josh Halsted (Jennifer), eight great grandchildren; Cameron Ackerson, Colton Breitenfeldt, Kaitlin Breitenfeldt, Tori Robb, Hagan Robb, Mace Halsted, Noelle Halsted, Huck Halsted, other relatives and many friends.A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date in Springfield, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved