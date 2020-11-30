Catherine "Kay" Affrunti 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Catherine "Kay" Affrunti, 94, of Springfield, died at 2:17 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home.
Kay was born on February 2, 1926 in Bari, Italy, the daughter of Frank and Maria Spinelli Palmieri. She married Andrew Alfred "Fred" Affrunti on September 2, 1950 in Chicago; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2016.
Kay worked for Northern Trust Bank of Chicago, but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a devout Catholic and active member of Christ the King Parish, where she participated in the choir and the Ladies Cachet Club. Kay was a past member of the Symphony Guild and a member of the Saturday Night Dance Club. She also enjoyed the crafts club.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles (wife, Vincenza) Palmieri.
She is survived by her sons, Robert E. (wife, Lee) of FL, Carl M. (wife, Mary) of Springfield, and Paul G. (wife, Tamara) Affrunti of Aurora, IL; daughter, Lisa A. Affrunti of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Andrew (wife, Dana) Affrunti, Teresa Affrunti, Elizabeth (husband, Kolbe) Huss, Erin (husband, Sean) Davila, and Isabella and Ethan Affrunti; and six great-grandchildren, William, Charlotte, Nathan, Adalyn, Emma, and Jackson.
Funeral Mass: 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Parish, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield with the Very Rev. Christopher House, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted.
Private family burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ the King Altar and Rosary Society, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704 or St. Joseph's Home, 3306 South 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.