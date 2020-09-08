Catherine E. Canfield 1937 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Catherine E. Canfield, 82, of New Berlin died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born November 25, 1937 in Alexander, IL to Carl Hermes and Josephine (Bellm) Hermes. She married Richard Canfield in 1958, and they later divorced.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Edwin (Tina) Ostermeier of Springfield, one son, John Richard Canfield, two grandchildren, Tyler (Lauren) Ostermeier and Lance (Tiffany) Ostermeier, two great-grandchildren, Zoey Ann Ostermeier and Nicholas Michael Ostermeier, four siblings: Mary Jo (Bob) Morlee of Petersburg, Jacob (Margie) Hermes of Springfield, George (Nancy) Hermes of Springfield, and Anna Marie (Neil) Rine of Springfield; sister-in-law, Rosemarie "Romie" Hermes of Springfield, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Mary Ann, son, Robert Joseph, brother, Patrick Hermes, and sister, Barbara Fank.
Catherine worked at Haven Nursing Home and retired from Memorial Medical Center as a CNA and Unit Clerk after 27 years of service. She was a member of Christ the King Church, Christ the King Over 50 Club, MMC Retirees Club, and the Quarterly Girls Club. Catherine had many hobbies which included yard work, gardening, flowers, helping her neighbors, scrapbooking, and taking pictures. She always dressed for the holidays and decorated her home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nora MacZura, PA-C Jodi Bangert, Mary Beth and Megan, and Dr. Bradley Hudson and his staff for their support during her courageous battle with cancer and many other health issues.
"A special thanks to my angels, Cindy Huson and Michele Lashmet in taking care of my home by mowing the lawn and doing miscellaneous chores, and a thank you to my family for their support by taking me to my appointments, bringing in meals, and for their many prayers."
Visitation: 5 – 7 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 5 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Christ the King Church with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King or the American Cancer Society

CDC Protocol shall be followed.
