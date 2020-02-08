Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Catherine H. Jurgens


1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Catherine H. Jurgens, 85, of Springfield, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home. She was born March 2, 1934 in Springfield to Charles L. and Elizabeth J. (Blanchard) Grigsby, and they preceded her in death. She married Glenn E. Jurgens on March 19, 1954 and he preceded her in death on January 17, 1976.
Catherine is survived by four daughters: Diane Brunner of Springfield, Janet (John) Schmidt-Harrison of Thorsby, AL, Shirley L. (Edgar) Holloway of and Connie (Andy) Morales, both of Springfield, 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Ann Jurgens and son, Raymond Jurgens; 6 brothers and 7 sisters.
She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church and worked at St. John's Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visitation: 10 – 11:30 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Pastor Glenn Grigsby officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
