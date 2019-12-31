Home

Catherine "Jane" Kramer

Catherine "Jane" Kramer 1920 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Catherine "Jane" Kramer, 99, of Chatham, died at 3:37 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Elmcroft of Wyndcrest.
Jane was born on February 14, 1920, the daughter of Daniel and Rita Danahay in Eureka. She married Warren T. Kramer, Sr. in Hannibal, MO on December 6, 1941; he preceded her in death on September 19, 1972.
She moved to Springfield in 1930 and went to Brown's Business College. Jane worked in the office of Sangamo Electric, Bressmer's Department Store and at the YMCA in both the adult membership and assistant executive departments. She retired from the YMCA after 21 years. Jane was a member of the Elks Lodge #158, the Elk's Ladies, and also belonged to the American Business Women's Association, Eagles Auxiliary, and the Council of Arts at the Illinois State Museum.
She is survived by her son, Warren (Amber) Kramer Jr. of Kerrville, TX; daughter, Patricia "Pat" (Frank) Siciliano of Marco Island, FL; grandchildren, Janie Siciliano, Tracy Kelly, Missy Roberts and Kurt Siciliano; brother, Mike Danahay of Sulphur, LA; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friend in Deed, 1 Copley Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
