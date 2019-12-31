|
|
Catherine L. Jacobs 1950 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Catherine L. Jacobs, 69, of Springfield, died at 1:51 pm, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Cathy was born on November 3, 1950 in Springfield, the daughter of George and Louetta (Sneed) Smith.
Survivors include five children: Etter "Lou" (Darrin) Malone of Springfield, Theodore "Andy" Anderson of Springfield, Danny (Nicci) Anderson of Springfield from her first marriage to Theodore Anderson, Christopher Jacobs of Springfield and Angie (Brandon Lore) Jacobs of Springfield, from her second marriage to David Jacobs. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, one brother: George (Rosie) Smith and one sister, Bonnie (James Marcy) Henry, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, David Jacobs, and four brothers: John, Paul, Billy and James Smith, two sisters: Peggy Newtson and Mary Smith.
Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, working on her family tree, crocheting and watching Hallmark movies. Over the years, Cathy was always welcoming of company and would often be in the kitchen cooking and feeding anyone that stopped by. She had a deep love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could.
Visitation: 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 4:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Dan Pasch officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020