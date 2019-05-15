Catherine "Cathy" Lynn Boylen 1959 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Catherine "Cathy" Lynn Boylen passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center at the age of 59. She was surrounded by her significant other, Anthony Burgess; her sister, Susan Boylen (significant other, John Kruger); and her friends at Memorial.

She is going to see her mother, Mary Margaret Guy Boylen and her father, John Edward Boylen. She is survived by Princess Jo-Jo of Westminster and Whisper (Burr), her fur babies and best friends; significant other, Anthony Burgess; close friends, Enola (husband, Terry) Owens and Kathy (husband, David) Coplea; sister, Susan Leigh Boylen (significant other, John Kruger); and her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cathy attended Lincoln Land Community College for nursing. She worked for Memorial Medical Center for 37 years and was fired from there through no fault of her own. Cathy sued the hospital and settled out of court. After that, she worked as a private nurse.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on January 10, 2019 and was in and out of the hospital from January until May. Her hobbies were taking care of others, gardening, partying with her friends, and was a darn good cook. She loved to read and stayed on top of politics.

Cremation will be accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Celebration of Life: Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 for an Irish Wake from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Prairie View Reception Center, 8865 State Route 4, Chatham. Casual attire is preferred.

Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th floor, New York, NY 10006-3111.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019