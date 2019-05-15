The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home - Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
217-483-9292
Wake
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prairie View Reception Center
8865 State Route 4
Chatham, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Butler Funeral Home - Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Boylen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lynn "Cathy" Boylen


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Lynn "Cathy" Boylen Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Lynn Boylen 1959 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Catherine "Cathy" Lynn Boylen passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center at the age of 59. She was surrounded by her significant other, Anthony Burgess; her sister, Susan Boylen (significant other, John Kruger); and her friends at Memorial.
She is going to see her mother, Mary Margaret Guy Boylen and her father, John Edward Boylen. She is survived by Princess Jo-Jo of Westminster and Whisper (Burr), her fur babies and best friends; significant other, Anthony Burgess; close friends, Enola (husband, Terry) Owens and Kathy (husband, David) Coplea; sister, Susan Leigh Boylen (significant other, John Kruger); and her aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cathy attended Lincoln Land Community College for nursing. She worked for Memorial Medical Center for 37 years and was fired from there through no fault of her own. Cathy sued the hospital and settled out of court. After that, she worked as a private nurse.
She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on January 10, 2019 and was in and out of the hospital from January until May. Her hobbies were taking care of others, gardening, partying with her friends, and was a darn good cook. She loved to read and stayed on top of politics.
Cremation will be accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Celebration of Life: Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 for an Irish Wake from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Prairie View Reception Center, 8865 State Route 4, Chatham. Casual attire is preferred.
Memorial Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th floor, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Home - Chatham
Download Now