|
|
Catherine M. Palazzolo Williams 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Catherine M. Palazzolo Williams, 97, of Springfield, died 1:10 am, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born April 18, 1922 in Sherman, to Domenic and Catherine Palazzolo. She married LeRoy "Roy" Williams in October 1957 and he preceded her in death on February 3, 1991.
Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Rose Palazzolo of Rockford and Eileen Palazzolo of Sherman; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Agnes, Angeline and Josephine and six brothers, Vincent, Charles, Dominic, Paul, Vito, and Joseph.
Catherine was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She was a self-employed beautician. Catherine enjoyed sewing and baking.
Visitation: 10-11 am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church in Sherman.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church with Reverend George Nellikunnel and Deacon Mick Palazzolo officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019