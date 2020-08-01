Catherine M. "Kathie" (Harshaw) Richmond-Clark 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Catherine Mae "Kathie" (Harshaw) Richmond-Clark 75, of Springfield, passed away at 9:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with her children and sister by her side, after a brief struggle with cancer.
She was born in Springfield, June 7, 1945 the sixth child of McKinley "Mac" and Marguerite (Morrell) Harshaw. Her parents, and two sisters; Janet Harshaw and Evelyn Lageman preceded her in death.
Kathie was a loving mother and her family was her focus throughout her life. She is survived by her two sons; Tom (Elizabeth) Richmond of Peoria, IL and Chris (Tami) Richmond of Springfield, her seven grandchildren: Danielle, Caden, Parker, Olivia, Jacob, Nathan and Zachary, three great grandchildren, her sister, Patsy "Pat" Harshaw, two brothers; Wayne (Donna) Harshaw and Charles "Charlie" (Beverly) Harshaw all of Springfield, and her significant other, Bob Grant of Springfield. She has several nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends.
Kathie worked as a bookkeeper at the Illinois State Museum from 1972-1981, and at the Illinois State Bar Association from 1981-1995. She retired as an administrative assistant for the Springfield Park District in 2010.
She was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1963. She was active in the philanthropic women's organization Jobs Daughters, and served as a delegate at the 1970 Illinois Constitutional Convention. Throughout her life, Kathie volunteered at her children's schools and was an active and faithful member of Island Grove United Methodist Church in New Berlin, IL. She was a member of the Academy of Lifelong Learning and enjoyed being a volunteer at the Clayville Town Historical Site. She was an avid bowler and was a member of two leagues.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 9:30 until 11:00 am. Private family services will be held with Rev. Linda Harrod officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Illinois State Museum Society 502 S Spring St Springfield, IL 62706-5000 or the Clayville Town Historic Site c/o Pleasant Plains Historical Society 12828 State Route 125 Pleasant Plains, IL 62677
