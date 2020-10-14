Catherine M. Werner 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Catherine M. Werner, 87, of Springfield, died at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her residence.
Catherine was born on March 29, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of Maurice and Florence (Unger) Werner.
Catherine was a graduate of Springfield High School and Brown's Business College. She was a Supervisor in Crop Reporting for the Department of Agriculture. Catherine was named Business Woman of the Year and received many awards throughout her career. She enjoyed holiday baking, candy making, bowling, casinos and eating at Steak 'n Shake. She was also an avid Cardinals fan. Catherine was a very classy woman who cared deeply for her family and her home. She went to church every Sunday and was described by her family as a saint. Her grandfather was a sheriff during the 1908 race riots.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty M. Werner; and three brothers, William (Betty), Robert, and Charles (Peggy & Sharon) Werner.
Catherine is survived by her nieces and nephews, Colleen (Wes) Pierceall of Springfield, Cheryl (David) Bice of Riverton, William M. Werner of Springfield, Chuck (Donna) Werner of Springfield, Mary Elizabeth (Barry) Carter of Riverton, Kathy (Garrett) Deakin of Springfield, Michael (Teri) Werner of Overland Park, KS, and Carol Werner of Springfield; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Cabrini Catholic Church, 1020 N. Milton Avenue, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Mann, S.J.C., celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 100 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cabrini Catholic Church, 1020 N. Milton Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family would like to thank hospice nurse, Angie, for the excellent care she provided to Catherine along with Donna Werner, Mallory Little, and Lisa Henderson. The family greatly appreciates the time and care given by Rev. Kevin Mann during this most difficult time.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
