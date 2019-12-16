|
Catherine Marie Houska 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Catherine Marie Houska, 71, of Springfield, died at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Regency Nursing Care with her family by her side.
Catherine was born on February 14, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of Daniel and Barbara Driscoll.
She married her husband, Ronald Houska, in May of 1985.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband in November of 1987; her parents; and her nephew, Benjamin J. Viola.
She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1995 earning her bachelor's degree in nursing. Catherine worked as a labor and delivery nurse for both Memorial Medical Center and St. John's Hospital.
She also worked in public health for the State of Illinois as a QNRP with Health Facilities Surveillance Nurse. In her spare time, Catherine loved gardening, feeding and watching her birds, golfing, photography, and scuba diving.
She is survived by her son, Matthew (wife, Allison) of Springfield; daughter, Melissa Marie Herbst of Ashland; grandchildren, Luke and Thomas Herbst; sisters, Patricia "Trish" (husband, Randy) Wise of Springfield and Nancy (husband, Steven "Buff") Viola of Springfield; brothers, Dennis (wife, Penny) Driscoll of Southern IL and Michael (wife, Judy) Driscoll of St. Louis, MO; several loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bogie.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West. A Memorial Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Communities, Inc., 1344 N. 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702; Susan G. Komen Memorial, 4700 N. University St., Suite 92, Peoria, IL 61614; or Memorial Medical Center Foundation, 1000 Churchill, Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019