Springfield, IL—Catherine Mrasak, 81, peacefully passed away at her home in Englewood, Florida on May 15, 2020. Catherine was very active in her community and volunteered for the Lemon Bay Historical Society. She is survived by her daughter, Catie Harris, grandchildren, Zachary and Melanie, her nephew, Fred L Metz Jr. and his two sons, Tyler and Trevor Metz. The family was served by the Charlotte Memorial Funeral of Punta Gorda,FL



Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
