Eddie E. Dodd
Springfield, IL - Eddie E. Dodd, 78, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Heritage Health. Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of arrangements. See StaabObituary.com for full obituary.
Springfield, IL - Eddie E. Dodd, 78, passed on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Heritage Health. Staab Funeral Home - Springfield is in charge of arrangements. See StaabObituary.com for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.