Cathy L. Guidish 1953 - 2020
Palmyra, IL—Cathy L. Guidish, 66, of Palmyra, died at 8:55 am, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 14, 1953 in Christopher, IL to Thomas and Betty (Weaver) Barnard. She married George Guidish on December 22, 1972.
She is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Tamara; two sons, Eric and George III; nine grandchildren, Braden, Shelby, Brittney, Jeffery, Zachary, Levi, Malachi, Mariah and Isaac; two brothers, Thomas Michael Barnard, III and James M. Barnard and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jeffrey Guidish on December 17, 2005.
Cathy was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville. She worked as a nurse practitioner. Her passion was to help and serve others.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020