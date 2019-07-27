|
Cathy S. Turner 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Cathy S. Turner, 72, of Springfield, died at 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Cathy was born on June 14, 1947 in Cape Girardeau, MO, the daughter of Shadburne and Jacqueline I. Lefler Old.
Cathy was a 1965 graduate of Sikeston High School. She earned her degree in Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University. She was employed as an Executive Accountant with Federated Funeral Directors of America from 1978 until 2015. Cathy was a member of the Red Hat Society—Chapter "Red Hot Mamas," and also served on the Fallingbrook Townhomes Association Board. Physical fitness was of strong interest to her, and she taught stretch and flexibility classes at Fallingbrook Lodge. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities. She was very tech-savvy and enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her son, Harlin (wife, Lynn) Swofford, Jr. of Rochester; one daughter, Melissa (husband, Matt) Hopken of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren, Jordan, Shawn, Olivia, and Ella; two siblings, Claude (wife, Elaine) Old of Sikeston, MO and Shadburne (wife, Lisa) Old, Jr. of Sikeston, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. In honor of Cathy's membership in the Red Hat Society and her love of sarcastic t-shirts, the family encourages everyone in attendance to wear red hat attire or funny t-shirts.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 28 to July 29, 2019