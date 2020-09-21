Cecelia Ann Connerton 1962 - 2020
Pleasant Plains, IL—Cecelia Ann Connerton, age 57, of Pleasant Plains, Illinois, died on September 2, 2020, in Springfield, Illinois.
Cecelia was born on September 11, 1962, to Joseph "Al" Connerton and Theresa Rousch Connerton in Terre Haute, Indiana, in the nearest hospital to the family's home town of Marshall, Illinois. She is survived by one brother, Vincent Connerton, of Marshall.
Dedicated to the health of the planet and sanctity of all life, Cecelia was a devout Catholic, vegan, organic farmer, and lifelong advocate for animal welfare and the end of capital punishment. Among her fall observances were her birthday, the Edwards Place Fine Arts Fair, the blessing of the animals, Thanksgiving Day fasting and prayers for animals, the New Salem Candlelight Walk, and the Dana-Thomas House Candlelight tour.
Early in her career, Cecelia worked for Defenders of Wildlife. In recent years, she served as a patient simulator for the SIU School of Medicine and title searcher for the Menard County Abstract Company, devoted herself to her many friends across the country, rescued and adopted cats who became her beloved family, and attended Todd Rundgren concerts wherever and whenever possible with fiancé Craig Knopka of Redford, Michigan.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., September 26, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, IL. Persons wishing to express appreciation for Cecelia's friendship and compassion may make a donation to the University of Illinois School of Veterinary Medicine, https://vetmed.illinois.edu/giving/
, or Animal Protective League, http://www.apl-shelter.org/donate
in her name.