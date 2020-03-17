|
|
Ceil M. Trello 1932 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Ceil M. Trello, 87, of Springfield, died at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Ceil was born on November 15, 1932 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Oprisko Trello.
Ceil retired from IL Bell in 1985, after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Telephone Pioneers of America and the Women's Council at St. Aloysius. Ceil loved to go to the Argosy Casino with her niece, Lisa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Albert and Joseph Trello; and five sisters, Frances Trello, Mary Meiron, Ann Maher, Margaret Usalis and Rita Sabo.
She is survived by her sister, Agnes Dahlkamp of Springfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Ceil was donated to science in accordance with her wishes.
Memorial Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 East Sangamon Avenue, Springfield with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, OP, celebrant.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Immaculata Columbarium at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Church, 2119 North 20th St., Springfield, IL 62702 or the Villa Angela Home for Girls, 715 N. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Ceil M. Trello is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020