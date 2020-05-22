|
Celia J. Dart 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Celia J. Dart passed away on May 20, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Springfield, she grew up on the North End and graduated from Lanphier High School. She was retired from a career at the Illinois State Board of Elections. Mom knows Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior, and we know she is in heaven with her Creator and Heavenly Father. Over the years, mom attended Springfield Bible Church, Calvary Church, West Side Christian Church, South Side Christian Church, and Third Presbyterian Church.
Cel is survived by her four children Babette McMakin (Bob), Phil (Denise), Bill, Tom (Jodi); eight grandchildren Ashley, Amy, Anna, Philip, Kyle, Courtney, Gabriella and Zachary; seven great-grandchildren, Sydney, Sophia, Samuel, Taylor, Blake, Abigail and Elizabeth, and one great-great-grandchild Judah.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Central Illinois Food Bank, Inner City Mission or s.
Cremation care was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 24 to May 25, 2020