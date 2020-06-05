Celia R. Ackerman 1919 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Celia R. Ackerman, 101, of Springfield, died at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Concordia Village.
Celia was born on April 24, 1919 in Riverton, the daughter of Nunzio and Diletta Antonacci Frasco. She married Frank Orback in 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1967. She later married Sidney Ackerman in 1979 and he preceded her in death in 1996.
Celia was a member of the first graduating class of Lanphier High School in 1937. For many years she worked at the Leland Hotel in the Red Lion Room before moving on to work in an administrative position for the Attorney General. Celia was a past member of the Roman Cultural Society Auxillary and she volunteered for the St. John's Breadline. Her most enjoyed pastime was attending family dinners.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Antonio Frasco; sisters, Nan Frasco, Edith Cellini, Linda Evans, Gilda Frasco and Mary Harris; and brothers, Trig, John, Nick, and Claudio Frasco.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy (husband, Claudio) Pecori of Springfield; two grandchildren, Nicki (Robert Fioretti) Pecori and Gina (Greg Robinson) Pecori; two great-grandchildren, Antek Claudio Pecori Robinson and Niko Maksim Pecori Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:45 p.m. with Chaplain Jeff Harter officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline, 430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.