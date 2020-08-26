Chad Christopher Coffman 1982 - 2020

Atlanta, GA—Chad C. Coffman 38 passed away on Monday, August 24th at Grady Hospital, Atlanta, GA surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved son of Rick and Cindy (Barregarye) Coffman.

Chad graduated from Chatham Glenwood High School in 2000 where he participated on the wrestling and football teams. He graduated from Illinois State University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management. His job as a construction project manager took him across the country working at many very large facilities.

He took great pride in his work and was supremely proud of his impact on large projects at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (Knoxville, TN), Coors Shenandoah Brewery (VA), Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (IL), the Port of Corpus Christi (TX), Phillips 66 Refinery (Wood River, IL), Vogtle Nuclear Plant (Augusta, GA), and Hartsfield International Airport (Atlanta, GA). His other work included numerous projects at power generation facilities throughout

the southeastern US and various energy projects in and around Houston, TX.

His favorite hobby was golf and his travels allowed him to play some of the finest courses in the US, quoting "Caddyshack" every chance he got.

Chad was a hard-working, honest, and lovable guy, who unknowingly left an imprint on the hearts of everyone he met throughout his life. He was a true "kid at heart" who was constantly chasing his dream of becoming a superhero. He achieved that dream in the eyes of his children, who he loved fiercely. His one-of-a-kind wit, self deprecating demeanor, and incredible sense of humor will be missed greatly by his friends and loved ones all over the country and we know he is flying high watching over all of us.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Betty Barregarye, Glenn and Betty Coffman, Uncles Ronald and Robert Coffman. Chad is survived by his parents, spouse Diana (Gurgens) Coffman, children Charleigh June, Campbell Rose and Coleson Richard Coffman. Sisters Brenna (Chris) Venvertloh, Western Springs, IL, Ashleigh (Tim) Brinkman, Springfield, IL. Nephews/Nieces Cameron, Isabella and Rowan Brinkman and Bennett, Bryson and Avery Venvertloh as well as his Uncle Rick and Aunt Frieda Barregarye, Wetumpka, AL and cousins Ryan, Kelly and Shelby Barregarye.

Final arrangements are yet to be determined.



