Chad Christopher Coffman
Chad Christopher Coffman 1982 - 2020
Senola, GA—Chad Christopher Coffman, 38, of Senoia, GA, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Park. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Due to current gathering restrictions, the graveside ceremony will be limited to immediate family. However, the family would like to invite anyone interested to join them in a procession to escort Chad out of Chatham to his final resting place. The funeral procession will leave the Butler Funeral Home - Chatham parking lot at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone wishing to participate should plan to meet in the lot no later than 10:15 a.m. and may stay in the caravan all the way to Roselawn Memorial Park. Please park alongside the road in front of the cemetery entrance if traveling with the procession the entire way.
A trust fund is being established for the benefit of Chad's children. If you wish to contribute to this fund in lieu of sending flowers, details will be available soon through the family, as well as the Butler Funeral Home website.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
(217) 483-9292
or

