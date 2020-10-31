Chad William Wright 1975 - 2020
Buffalo Hart, IL—Chad William Wright, 45, of Buffalo Hart, IL, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1975 in Springfield, IL to James Edward and Judy (Branham) Wright.
Chad is survived by one daughter, Abigail Wright; one son, Ethan William Wright; his parents, Ed and Judy Wright; and maternal grandmother, Ruth Brahnam, all of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chad was a 1993 graduate of Southeast High School and worked for the State of Illinois for 28 years. He enjoyed music and attending concerts with his children.
Visitation: 9:00-11:00 am, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating.
Burial will follow at Chatham Cemetery.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Out of the Darkness Walk in Springfield, IL.
