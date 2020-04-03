|
Charlene A. Kessler 1948 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Charlene "Charse" "Charsie" A. Kessler, 71 of Auburn passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by her family at her home.
She was born Oct. 19, 1948 in Decatur, the daughter of Chester and Colburn Simms Knierim. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen "Susie" Knierim and Jeanette Brix.
She married John Kessler on August 24, 1974 in Decatur.
She was a member of the Sugar Creek Methodist Church in Chatham. She was an avid quilter and member of the Prairie Land Quilters. She loved gardening and making baskets. She loved all of her family especially her grandkids and grand-dogs. She enjoyed spending vacations in the North woods of Hayward, Wisconsin.
Surviving are her husband, John; two sons, Curtis (Jennifer) Kessler of Virden and Carl (Amanda) Kessler of Auburn; three grandchildren, Clayton, Evan and Ryan; one sister, Marge Wilcoxen; several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held at Cumberland Sugar Creek with Rev. Paul Dinges officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, Divernon Helping Hands or Auburn Helping Hands/Trojan Food 4 Kids.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
