Rev. Charles A. "Bud" Hanson 1917 - 2018

Springfield, IL—Rev. Charles A. "Bud" Hanson, (101), of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Heritage Memorial Hospice in Springfield, IL.

Bud was born January 4, 1917 in Hammond, IN; the son of Harold and Emilie Marie Kabella Hanson, both of whom preceded him in death. He married Ruth Mildred Sheldon on Sept. 29, 1940; she preceded him in death on May 14, 2006.

Bud graduated from Carthage College and Garrett Theological Seminary. He served as Methodist clergy member from 1939-1983 in Illinois and Wisconsin, including Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church in Springfield from 1975-1982 where he was named Pastor Emeritas. He was a member of Chatham Masonic Lodge #523 A.F. & A.M., Springfield York Rite, and Ansar Shrine Unit. Bud was an accomplished woodworker carving birds and building fine furniture until arthritis left him unable to handle tools. He was an avid stamp collector for 90 years and a 75-year member of the American Philatelic Society. He was a voracious reader and collected books on many subjects, in several languages, and translated them in his spare time.

Bud was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Booher; and brother, Roger Hanson.

He is survived by his sons, Charles G. "Geoff" (Judith) Hanson of Indianapolis, IN, and James S. (Shari) Hanson of Calistoga, CA; grandchildren, Janeen Talbott, James Hanson, Jr., Julie (Lyle) Riggen, and Laura (Brian) Whitlock; and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

With great difficulty, the school schedules of the great-grandchildren have been coordinated so that they, and consequently, the grandchildren will be able to attend the ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: 12:00-1:00 p.m. on March 30, 2019 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave West, Springfield, IL.

Masonic Memorial Ceremony: 1:00 p.m. followed by a religious ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on March 30, 2019 at Boardman- Smith Funeral Home with former associate Rev. Gary Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

The family of Rev. Charles "Bud" Hanson is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.

Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019