|
|
Charles A. Jones 1952 - 2019
Stockbridge, GA—Charles A. Jones 67, was born on March 2nd, 1952, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Charles and Dorothy Jones. Charles departed this life on Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge,GA. He married Annette Tolar on April 12th, 1997, at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Springfield, Illinois.
Funeral services, Friday June 7,2019, Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield,IL 62703
Visitation:4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Service:5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 5 to June 6, 2019