Charles "Chuck" Bonner


1952 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Charles "Chuck" Bonner, 68 of Sherman, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born January 25, 1952 in Springfield, to Charles and Irene H. Nemecek Bonner. He married Judy Cervellone on November 2, 2002.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Cervellone of Sherman, one sister-in-law, Judy A. Bonner of Springfield; one nephew, Thomas E. (Deonna) Bonner of Springfield; two great-nieces, Lauren and Sara Bonner of Springfield; several cousins and close friend, Tom Cartmel of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas Emil Bonner and Timothy E. Bonner.
Chuck graduated from Southeast High School. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era in Germany from 1972-1974.
He worked as an electrician for Pillsbury Mills and Cargill for thirty years and retired from the USPS in 2017.
Chuck loved motorcycle road trips.
Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 8 to May 9, 2020
