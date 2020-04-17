|
Charles "Chuck" Conard Ludwig 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charles "Chuck" Conard Ludwig, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 3, 1943 in Effingham, IL. He married Joyce Ann Clough June 25, 1966.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Charlotte (Tim) Habing of Watson, IL and Cheryl (Hal) Croasmun of Santa Clarita, CA; two sons, Chuck (Meredith) Ludwig of Downingtown, PA and Chad (Caryn) Ludwig of Chelan, WA; ten grandchildren; faithful companion Max, the mighty dachshund; one half-sister, Mary Ann Levy of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Michael (Cathy) McMillan of Merced, CA; one half-brother, Nick (Brenda) Levy of Thonotosassa, FL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles G. and Helen E. (Martin) Ludwig; natural mother, Rose Levy and half-brother, Michael Levy.
Chuck grew up in Sigel, IL where he farmed and owned a bulldozing operation in Shelby County. He also served as a Sheriff's Deputy in Shelby County. He raised his family on the farm in Sigel before moving to Springfield in 1991. He was a Chief Investigator for the Secretary of State of Illinois Securities Department for many years.
Chuck proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. He was a member of the Sigel American Legion, VFW, Blue Knights International, Central IL Film Commission, Toledo Masonic Lodge and the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.
Burial will be held at a later date at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Sigel, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School, PO Box 8, Sigel, IL 62462; the Sigel American Legion Post 1134, 109 East Oak Street Sigel, IL 62462; or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020