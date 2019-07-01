|
|
Charles E. Palazzolo 1944 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Charles E. Palazzolo, 75, of Sherman, died at 2:53 am, on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born January 4, 1944 in Colorado Springs, CO to Charles and Addie (Spring) Palazzolo.
Survivors include three children: Cathy (Joe) Zock of Springfield, Sheri (David Carlock) Roderick of Bath, Aaron Palazzolo of Riverton; six grandchildren, Joe L. Zock, Brandon Lovett, Courtney Palazzolo, Tim Zock, Jacob Roderick, and Samantha Palazzolo; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael J. Palazzolo of Springfield and Frank J. Palazzolo of Sandford, NC and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wesley Palazzolo.
Charlie was a proud United States Air Force Veteran.
He was employed as a Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy from 1966-1967 and retired from the Springfield Police Department as Deputy Chief in 1993. He was a graduate of the FBI Academy in 1985. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois - Springfield. Charlie was also a Secretary of State Police Deputy Director and he ultimately retired as an Investigator with the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation.
Charlie was a member of many organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police, Blue Knights, past president of the Roman Cultural Society, past Commander of the Illinois American War Veterans, Commander of the Interveterans Council of Sangamon County, Sons of the America Legion, American Legion Post 759 Commander, Director of American Legion Riders Post 759, Springfield Hog Chapter, Catholic War Veterans, Illinois Chiefs of Police Association and Chairman of Ethnic Festival, Inc.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church- Riverton, with Reverend Raphael Paul DeMoreno officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, the American Legion Legacy Fund or St. James Catholic Church-Riverton.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 2 to July 3, 2019