Charles F. "Chuck" Kulavic 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—It is with great sadness that the family of Charles F. "Chuck" Kulavic, announce his passing on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 91, at St. Joseph's Home.
Chuck was born on February 5, 1928 in Springfield, the son of John and Rose (Zapancic) Kulavic. He married Cecelia Egizii/DiLello on August 23, 1975 at Christ the King in Springfield.
Chuck attended Cathedral Boys High School and graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, IL. He worked in the mortuary field throughout the state of IL for over 40 years and New Frontier Management Corporation for 20 years.
Chuck served his country in both the U.S. Navy and the Navy Reserve during WWII. He was a member of the K of C Post 1250, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Bishop Griffin Assembly Post 0201, and the Elks Club Lodge Post 914 in Lincoln. He was also an active and a generous member of Christ the King Parish and choir.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Marcella (Phillips); his parents; and eight siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cecelia Egizii/DiLello Kulavic; daughter, Connie (Kulavic) (husband, Steve) Arango; son, C. Michael Kulavic; three step-children, Joseph DiLello, Antoinette (husband, Mark) Moscardelli, and Mary (husband, David) White; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Kulavic) Stork and Clara (Kulavic) Cottingham; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, with Rev. Msgr. David S. Lantz, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, 1200 West Washington St., Springfield, IL 62702; Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704; and St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019