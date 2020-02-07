|
Charles F. Linderman 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charles F. Linderman, 80, of Springfield, died at 11:28 am, Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 19, 1939 in Canton, IL to Robert and Ellen Linderman. He married Vicki A. Hribal on September 5, 1959.
He was survived by his lovely wife, Vicki; two sons, Victor (wife Cheryl) Linderman of Glenarm; Carl (Melissa) Linderman of Springfield; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one sister, Sandra (Butch) Finney of Springfield.
He graduated from Feitshans High School and served in the Navy aboard ship for 4 years and then in the reserves for 2 years. He was given an Honorable Discharge and awarded the National Medal of Defense, the American Expeditionary Forces Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a Life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
He received his Bachelor and Master of Science in Education degrees from Eastern Illinois University. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity and Kappa Pi Fraternity. He was an advertising Design artist and was a teacher in the Springfield School District for 30 years.
He was of the Catholic Faith and was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church. He received the honors of the Third Degree of the Knights of Columbus in 1968. He enjoyed Hunting and fishing and was a past member of the Springfield Bass Club.
Private graveside services were held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020