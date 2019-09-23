|
Rev. Charles Frederick "Fred" Campbell 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rev. Charles Frederick "Fred" Campbell, 90, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 10:25 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Spring Hill Care Center, Concordia Village in Springfield, Illinois. He was born to the late Charles and Laura (nee: Horn) Campbell on May 27, 1929, in Morristown, NJ.
Fred married June Louise Kroutter on March 20, 1953 in Mobile, AL. She survives, along with their 4 children: Laura (Gary) Catherwood (Springfield, IL), Kathy (Jim) Farish (Mobile, AL), Craig (Joan) Campbell (Shiloh, IL) and Susan (Mike) McClure (Chester, IL); 1 brother: Donn (Jeanne) Campbell, PhD (Annapolis, MD); 13 grandchildren (3 from Springfield: Brian Catherwood, Curt Catherwood & Bethany VanDerWal) and 15 beautiful great-grandchildren.
Fred earned his pilot's license at age 17, and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950. He taught Electronics and Radar at Keesler AFB, Biloxi, MS and then went to USAF pilot training school which began a long flying career in F-86s, B-47s and B-52s as well as small aircraft thru his career, and into retirement. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War (stationed in Guam) and at SAC Headquarters, at Offutt AFB, Omaha, NE where he had transitioned into computer operations.
Fred was brought to Christ through the witness of his roommate in Pilot Training through Bible readings. While in his military life, he served the Lord faithfully at several congregations as Elder, Sunday School and Adult Class Teacher, Choir Member, Evangelist, Stewardship Worker and Layman where needed. In 1971 he turned down a promotion to Air Force Lt. Colonel to enroll in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Seminary in Springfield, IL to become a Lutheran Minister and received a Masters of Divinity degree. Following seminary, Fred served his entire Pastoral career from vicarage in 1974 to his retirement May 31, 1994 at St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, IL. He served also as Secretary to the Southern IL District Evangelism Committee, served as a Pastoral Counselor for the Southern IL District Lutheran Women's Missionary league, as Secretary for the Lower Kaskaskia Circuit Pastors and as Secretary of the Chester Ministerial Association. Fred and June were blessed to move to Concordia Village in Springfield, IL in 2015, near many of their grandchildren and one daughter, and transferred their church membership up to St. John Lutheran Church in Chatham, IL.
Fred enjoyed his St. Louis Cardinals, he renewed his pilot's license which enabled him to fly family and friends around Southern IL, he put in over 700 miles of swimming laps at the Perryville Recreation Center, he & June volunteered at the Chester Welcome Center, and he was a regular blood donor for the Red Cross. He was a Life Member of VFW Post #3553 and American Legion Alva Courier Post #487.
A quote from Fred regarding his life: "Best of all, has been the joy of having my dear and loving family around me and knowing that we shall always be together through this life and right on into the next one, with our dear Jesus, being sure that all of our goof-ups, bad acts, mistakes and wrongs will be forgiven for the sake of our Savior's atoning sacrifice on the cross. When we stand before our Heavenly Father, Jesus will say 'It's OK, they're with ME!'."
Visitation: 8-11 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Chester, IL.
Funeral Service: 11 am Saturday, September 28 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Chester, IL with Rev. Tim Sims and Rev. Justin Massey officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial Service: 1:30 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Concordia Village Chapel in Springfield, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Chester, IL, St. John's Lutheran Church in Chatham, IL or to the Concordia Village Benevolent Fund or Scholarship Fund.
