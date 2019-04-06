|
Charles H. Boone 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles H. Boone, 85, of Springfield, died at 6:15 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center. He was born on March 17, 1934, in Springfield, to Morrell and Beatrice (Crabtree) Boone and they preceded him in death. He married Judith Haute in 1956 and she preceded him in death in 1979. He then married Janice Dakin in 1980 and she preceded him in death in 2016.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Fritz and Lori Boone; two step-sons, Gary (Derlie) Davis and Eric (Patricia) Davis; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Olive Boone, Anna Lutey, and Dorine Douglas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Charles was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He worked for the Secretary of State, division of motor vehicles, retiring in 2002.
Charles was a member of West Side Christian Church. He was formerly a member of Country Gamblers Dance Club and a former Samaritan of St. John's Hospital. He loved watching NASCAR and working in his yard.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Mike Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019